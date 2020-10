Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall reacts to a call from the referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana State, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2015, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/The Wichita Eagle, Travis Heying) LOCAL TELEVISION OUT; MAGS OUT; LOCAL RADIO OUT; LOCAL INTERNET OUT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – According to a report from The Athletic, Wichita State men’s basketball coach Gregg Marshall is currently under a university-led investigation for allegations of misconduct.

According to the report, Wichita State has interviewed players on the team and former players about their experiences in the program.

The Shockers had eight players from last year’s team leave the program.