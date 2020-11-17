Riley County football coach retires after 37 years

RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Longtime Riley County football coach Steve Wagner is retiring as the school’s head coach. Wagner has coached the Riley County football team for the past 37 years. He compiled 259 wins during his career.

Wagner coached Jordy Nelson and Jon McGraw at Riley County, who both went on to play at Kansas State and in the NFL.

In his final season with the Falcons, Wagner guided Riley County to an 8-2 record and an appearance in the 3A state quarterfinals. The team reached the semifinals in 2019 and the state championship game in 2018.