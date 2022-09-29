SILVER LAKE/ROSSVILLE (KSNT) — Rossville and Silver Lake football square off tomorrow night, which means it’s time for the ‘War on 24.’

The rivalry between these schools runs deeps, and both squads are ready to put up a fight. Whether they’re playing in Rossville at the ‘Home of the Dawgs’ or in Silver Lake at the ‘Home of Eagles,’ it’s always a battle when these two teams play each other.

“It is a big rivalry,” Derick Hammes, Rossville’s head coach, said. “Both communities get behind this football game and traditionally there have been a lot of things to play for, and I think this week sets up to be another great matchup.”

Rossville is coming off huge 49-8 win against Atchison County, while Silver Lake is looking to rebound from a 44-28 loss to Rock Creek last week. Both teams are 2-2 on the season, so the players know how important it is to get the win — both in terms of bragging rights and playoff seeding.

“Big game, big crowd and a lot of pressure,” Braiden Hensley, Rossville senior running back and linebacker, said of the matchup.

“It’s always a big game, it’s going to be exciting,” Trenton Barker, senior running back and linebacker, said. “I think we’re going to play our best. We’ve had a really good week of practice this week.”

The Dawgs have been working on their pass coverage this week, but the Eagles say their offense is ready for the challenge. Rossville beat Silver Lake twice last year, once in the regular season play and once in the playoffs. Now, the Eagles are looking to end that streak.

“Rossville’s kind of, you know, owned us lately and I feel like this is the year to get them back and be back on top,” Troy Heiman, Silver Lake senior wide receiver, said.

“A lot of alums from Rossville and Silver Lake show up,” Caden Walker, Silver Lake senior left tackle, said. “Let’s hope they bring the juice, help us bring the juice tomorrow and let’s hope we can brig home a win.”

One of those Silver Lake alumni has been part of this rivalry for years, so the emotions run deep and the stakes are high as usual. Except this year, his role in the action looks a little different.

“I played here,” Logan Pegram, Silver Lake head coach, said. “I was lucky enough to be 6-0 against them and a couple trips to state, but it’s different when you’re on the sideline and you try to portray that to the kids as an alumnus. And now my first year on the sideline it’s something that you try to instill into them in how important it is.”

Rossville and Silver Lake kick off from Silver Lake High School at 7 p.m. on Friday.