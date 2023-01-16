TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seaman High School’s Bethany Druse and Washburn Rural High School’s Maddie Carter are used to running track and cross country alongside eachother.

The two are usually fighting each other for a first-place medal, but soon, they’ll be teammates on the Kansas track and cross country teams.

“We would always tell each other ‘Congratulations’, ‘Where do you think you’re going to school at,'” Druse said. “I wouldn’t say we’re enemies, I’d say our relationship started sophomore year at city, when we both were challenging for the first place. Maddie came out with the win.”

In the two stars’ humble relationship, it’s usual that Maddie takes the longer distances, but Bethany wins the shorter ones.

“It’s nice to beat each other,” Carter said. “But, like, when I’m at the line at the 800, I don’t run the 800 that much, but I know I have no chance against her in that. But, I root her on.”

They’ve seen each other at plenty of track meets and knew each other had interested in track at KU, so the two decided to work together.

“We got each other’s numbers and talked about it, then we actually got to do our visit at the same time,” Carter said.

On the visit, the two enjoyed dinner and ice cream with the team and a night of Mario Kart and Just Dance. The cherry on top – the uniform pictures.

“I felt just powerful in the uniform honestly,” Druse said.

“It was kind of surreal. I think my parents got a little emotional just me having that uniform on because it’s something that we’ve had dreamed of for a long time,” Carter said.

These future Jayhawks say they were blown away on the visit, making a decision really easy.

“I think after the visit we were both like, ‘Yeah, we’re going here,'” Carter said.

Druse committed right away, but Carter took some time to join her friend.

“I was a little stressed out when Maddie didn’t commit right away. I was like, ‘Maddie, what’s up,'” Druse said.

Now, they’re planning on rooming together in Lawrence.

“I know on our KU visit I was like, ‘oh my gosh, Maddie is the exact person as me,'” Druse said.

Maddie and Bethany have one more spring of high school track for their respective Topeka schools before heading to Lawrence.