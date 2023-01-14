ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – The Kansas high school 200m dash record has been broken – by an eighth grader from Rock Creek Junior High.

Aria Pearce finished with a 24.46 200m time at the University of Nebraska Graduate Classic. This breaks a 16-year-old record set by Junction City’s Deangela McDougald in 2006, when she ran a 24.62.

The time put Pearce in second place at the track meet, as she competed against college athletes from Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas City and others.

27 News profiled Pearce in the summer after the middle schooler moved to St. George from Western Kansas. The high school 200m dash is the latest in a long list of records broken by the young phenom.