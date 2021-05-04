Rock Creek multi-sport athletes earn national award

ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – Two Rock Creek High School students are among 16 of the nation’s best athletes.

Caden Vinduska and Grace Gehl were recognized by the National Strength and Conditioning Association for their achievements in and out of the weight room.

“It’s not necessarily only about how much you lift,” Vinduska said. “It’s more about how hard you work. Coming in there, into the weight room, every day and trying to better yourself.”

The award for multi-sport athletes is given to eight male and eight female athletes per year.

“It exemplifies the total student-athlete,” strength and conditioning coach Mark Oberkrom said. “Their personal accomplishments, integrity, athletic accomplishments, things they learned through our strength and conditioning program.”

Oberkrom said Vinduska and Gehl truly represent the award. Dedicating themselves to strength and conditioning helped them become stand-out multi-sport athletes.

“Almost every lift that we do can help with all the three sports I do, just helping you get stronger and faster,” Gehl said.

Both Gehl and Vinduska joined strength and conditioning to help with their athletic performance.

“Size in football really matters, so coming in there and working hard all the time really helps you with those sports,” Vinduska said. “Basketball, coming in and lifting, doing more squats and things like that help you raise your vertical.”

Rock Creek has had five All-Americans in the past eight years. Now, Vinduska’s and Gehl’s names are on display in the middle of the Rock Creek weight room forever.

“It’s pretty crazy, honestly,” Gehl said. “It’s a pretty new thing, so I’ll just look up and it’s like ‘holy cow, that’s my name up there.’ I remember when I was younger, I looked up to them and I said I wanted to be like them. So, I feel like it’s really cool to be a part of that.”