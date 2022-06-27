ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – Rock Creek High School decided to hire from within, promoting Justin Smith to head boys’ basketball coach.

Smith has spent the past two years as an assistant basketball coach and offensive coordinator for the football team.

“Last couple of years, I’ve been able to develop a really good relationship with the kids,” Smith said. “I ran the JV program, but I was with the freshman and the varsity as well, so I had a lot of involvement already with them. Then, being the offensive coordinator in football, a lot of these kids are my quarterback, my wide receivers, linemen, everything. So, I had that relationship already, so it didn’t take much buy in from them, because they already bought in in other programs.”

Smith previously spent four years in Missouri and six in Oregon, before the Jackson Heights grad made the move back home.