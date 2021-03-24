Rock Creek’s Field of Dreams

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Rock Creek High School baseball team is no stranger to great things.

The Mustangs have gone to the state tournament every year since 2014. They didn’t get that chance this past year, but they did get a new field.

“It’s a beautiful field,” Coach Shane Sieben said. “I think more than anything, it shows how involved this community is and how close-knit this community is.”

Rock Creek now boasts an all-turf field and new lights.

“We’ve got different types of turf on the infield and the outfield,” Rock Creek Diamond Club co-founder Jeff Sturdy said. “Even the dirt areas on the infield play like natural grass and dirt fields that the colleges and the pros play on.”

It’s even located on Rock Creek High School’s campus, so players no longer have to travel 8 miles to practice.

“They can practice all the way up until dark,” Andy Vinduska, Rock Creek Diamond Club co-founder, said. “All of us parents that were out there worried about whether we’ve got kids, or new drivers, driving once the sun goes down has alleviated a lot of our fears.”

Fathers of players, community fundraising and volunteers helped the dream field come into fruition.

“This all came about with a few guys getting some drinks at a local buddy’s establishment,” Shawn Carlson, Rock Creek Diamond Club co-founder, said. “Just some guys who said ‘enough is enough. Let’s go out there, get the pulse of the community and see if we can get some backing.'”

The field will also host community events and clinics.

“The Rock Creek community is special. To see the whole community come together; it’s been fantastic,” Sieben said.

You can donate to the Rock Creek Diamond Club here.