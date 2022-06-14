ROSSVILLE (KSNT) – Rossville, a “football town” with five state titles in the past seven years, hasn’t had a winning basketball season since 2016.

New head coach Brandon McDonnell plans to change that.

McDonnell comes from Topeka West under the leadership of legendary Charger coach Rick Bloomquist.

“Outside of my dad, Rick Bloomquist is a father figure to me,” McDonnell said.

Bloomquist sees his influence in McDonnell, who spent the past five seasons on his staff.

“I watch him coach, and it reminds me so much of me when I was that age that I have to shake my head and smile,” Bloomquist said. “But I don’t want him to see me smile.”

The Dawgs finished 3-18 this past year, but are already 3-1 in summer league games.

“We also have to have a short-term memory and let that go,” McDonnell said. “I’m not a saving grace by any means, but I do know how to coach.”

McDonnell brought intensity to the court as soon as he walked in the gym. Bloomquist and McDonnell agree that to be a good basketball player, you have to be a good athlete.

“I coach intensity,” McDonnell said. “If that belief in that system is bought into, we’ll be just fine.”