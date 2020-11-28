Rossville wins 2A state title

KSNT News
by: Pete Francis
SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Rossville Dawgs capped an undefeated season with a 27-20 victory over Hoisington in the 2A state championship game in Salina. It’s the Dawgs’ first state title since 2016.
For the fourth time since 2014, @RHS_DAWG_FB is bringing home a state championship! 🐾They top Hoisington 27-20 to win the 2A crown 🏆@RossvilleDawgs @Dawgfeed pic.twitter.com/Wa3QDFnIxS— Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) November 28, 2020
