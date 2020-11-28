Rossville wins 2A state title

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Rossville Dawgs capped an undefeated season with a 27-20 victory over Hoisington in the 2A state championship game in Salina. It’s the Dawgs’ first state title since 2016.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories