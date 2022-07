UNITED KINGDOM (KSNT)- Gary Woodland was alone in second place after the first day of the Scottish Open.

After three days of action Woodland remained in the top 10. However, it was an ugly final day on Sunday that will haunt the Topeka native.

Woodland shot three over on Sunday, falling to +1 overall and finishing tied for 30th place. Xander Schauffle won the tournament, shooting -7.

Woodland followed his opening day of 64 with 72, 72 and 73 on the final three days.