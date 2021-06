OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 11: Andrew Benintendi #16 of the Kansas City Royals reacts after he was called out on strikes against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on June 11, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Royals have placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day injured list. Royals manager Mike Matheny told reporters on Monday that it’s a right rib injury that occurred while making a throw in Oakland.

Edward Olivares is being called up to replace Benintendi on the active roster.

Benintendi is hitting .283 with 8 home runs and 31 RBI.