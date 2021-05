KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Royals have announced they are lifting the mask mandate at Kauffman Stadium for vaccinated fans. Masks are still being recommended for non-vaccinated fans.

We are lifting our mask mandate for fully vaccinated fans. Masks are recommended for non-vaccinated individuals.



Can’t wait to see you at #TheK.

#TogetherRoyal — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 14, 2021

The Royals have also released a full list of guidelines which you can see here.