Royals manager Ned Yost announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Kansas City’s all-time winningest manager announced Monday he’s retiring.

Ned Yost will officially retire Sunday, Sept. 29 after the season finale against the Minnesota Twins.

Yost is the all-time winningest manager in franchise history with 744 wins and is the first manager to lead the Royals to back-to-back World Series appearances, including their 2015 title win.

The all-time winningest manager in club history. Back-to-back AL pennants. A ring in 2015.



Thank you, Ned. For the smiles, the memories and everything you did for this club. #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/Qjuo6hvvnE — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 23, 2019

“With the development of our young players and our returning veterans, I feel and hope the worst is behind us in this rebuilding phase of our organization,” said Yost. “My plan all along was to get us through the rough times then turn it over to a new manager to bring us the rest of the way. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here as your manager and will never forget the good and the hard times we had together as an organization and a fan base. I will never forget the fact that you fans supported us through it all. Kansas City will always have a special place in my heart, and I look forward to rooting the Royals on to their next World Championship very soon.”