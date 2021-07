Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez celebrates his second home run of the night, during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named to his seventh MLB All-Star Game. Perez will be the American League’s starting catcher for the sixth time in his career.

Perez has 19 home runs on the season with 48 RBI and a .278 average.