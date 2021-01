PEORIA, ARIZONA – MARCH 04: Nick Heath #73 of the Kansas City Royals walks through the dugout prior to a spring training game against the San Diego Padres on March 04, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals have signed 14 players. They include Scott Barlow, Scott Blewett, Kris Bubic, Carlos Hernández, Jake Newberry, Angel Zerpa and Tyler Zuber; catcher Sebastian Rivero; infielders Kelvin Gutierrez, Nicky Lopez and Ryan O’Hearn and outfielders, Khalil Lee and Edward Olivares, and Junction City native Nick Heath.

The Royals have 10 players who remain unsigned.