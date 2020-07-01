Royals to have plastic cutouts of fans in the stands

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Seniors are hitting the diamond for softball in Topeka. Eight teams play every Monday night at Felker Softball Complex. The league has been playing for decades featuring players age 60 and up. The league continues to adapt during the pandemic.

"We have some players because of underlying health problems and stuff that didn't want to come out and play this year and we understand that and that's why we're looking for more players," says the league's commissioner Dennis Phillips. "What we're doing is maintaining our distance in the dugout, not sitting next to each other, keeping our distance, no shaking hands after games." Phillips adds, "Each team hits their own ball and stuff. I bring hand sanitizer for my team and stuff and we're doing everything we can to keep it safe."