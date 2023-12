KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Royals are recognizing MIAA alumni around Kansas City.

The team will host MIAA Day on July 21 for the Royals’ game against the White Sox. The event goes with others the team hosts, such as KU and K-State day at The K.

More than 100,000 MIAA alumni live in the Kansas City area, according to MIAA commissioner Mike Racy. Those who purchase tickets will get a Royals-branded hat featuring their school’s logo.