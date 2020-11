SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) – Standout two-way Sabetha Bluejay Drew Schmelzle announced on Twitter today that he’ll be committing to the University of North Dakota to play football.

Proud to announce my commitment to the University of NorthDakota! Excited for the next chapter of my football career! I’d like to thank my parents, coaches, and my teammates for making me into the athlete and person I am today! @CoachMichael15 @CoachHolinka @BubbaSchweigert pic.twitter.com/zKTlsTNjMV — Drew Schmelzle (@SchmelzleDrew) November 16, 2020

There weren’t many positions Schmelzle didn’t play for Sabetha, but he excelled as a tight end, linebacker, and defensive end.

The 6’4 senior is also a proven winner, contributing to Sabetha’s state titles in 2018 and 2019.

Schmelzle also had DI offers from Tulane and Akron.

He’s committed as a linebacker at the next level.