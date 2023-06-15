NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Two high school leagues in Northeast Kansas will merge in 2024.

Administration from the Big 7 and Mid-East approved the league merger Thursday, according to a league announcement. The leagues announced the idea in February. Now, they will become the Big East league beginning with the 2024-25 school year.

Riley County, Rock Creek, Rossville, Silver Lake, St. Marys and Wabaunsee make up the Mid-East League. However, not all of these teams will be a part of the ‘Big East’ merger. Rock Creek will join the NCKL, and Wabaunsee will join the Flint Hills league after the 2023-24 school year.

Hiawatha, Holton, Jefferson West, Nemaha Central, Perry-Lecompton, Riverside, Royal Valley and Sabetha make up the Big 7. All these teams besides one will join the Big East. Riverside will leave at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

“The formation of the Big East League will improve schedule logistics, increase academic and extracurricular opportunities, and further evaluate these historically successful member schools,” the statement said.