TOPEKA (KSNT)- Seaman rising junior Anna Becker didn’t need to wait any longer to make a college choice.

Before her junior year even starts, Becker has a home for college. On Wednesday, she announced her commitment to play basketball for Drake University on social media. She was comfortable committing earlier than most because of how much she loves Drake.

“I really just made great relationships with their coaches there,” Becker said. “They were always real and genuine, and I just love how they play. You’re going to shoot a lot of three’s, we’re going to push the ball. It’s fun basketball, it’s a style I want to be a part of.”

She says the recruitment process, in some ways, forced her to grow up quick. Not long after a visit to Des Moines with the Bulldogs, she had seen enough.

“I know when I go to Drake I’m going to win a lot of games and I’m going to get a great education,” she said. “It was just a no-brainer for me. I was ready. I loved everything about it.”

Although mom was skeptical at first about sending Anna over three hours from home, she says the commitment has her motherly stamp of approval.

“We’re really excited for her to be there,” Anna’s mom, Jill Becker said. “It has a family feel to it, the coaches have been really supportive. They play the type of basketball that Anna loves to play so I think it’s great… She just loves the game and I always tell people she’s the happiest when she’s on the basketball court.”

Becker has two more seasons with the Seaman Vikings before heading off to college. She says she hopes to win a state title in that time.