Seaman leaving Centennial League, heading to United Kansas Conference for ’22-23

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Centennial League is shrinking again, this time, Seaman High School is on the way out. Tonight, the board of the Seaman school district voted unanimously to move the school’s athletics to the United Kansas Conference starting with the 2022-23 school year.

The decision officialized what has been discussed for a while and will move the vikings to a conference made up of Lawrence area, Kansas City area, and Topeka schools – such Shawnee Heights and, soon, Topeka West (They’re joining the league in ’22-23 as well).



For former nine-time state champion baseball coach turned athletic director Steve Bushnell, it was a tough choice, but it’s the right one for his student-athletes and community.

“I’m just excited that I’ll have the opportunity to lead all of our sports programs forward and that obviously, joining the new league in the United Kansas Conference in two years will be challenging, at the same time, I’ll be disappointed to leave some of our familiar faces and our foes that we’ve developed great relationships over the years in the current Centennial League.”

Competitive balance, postseason consideration, and scheduling were three big factors in the move, and although it will cost seaman nearly an additional 2,000 dollars a year to make the move, Bushnell believes it will play off in the long run based on where their soon-to-be former league is headed

Seaman coaches voted in favor of this as well, a 9-4 vote there.