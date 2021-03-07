Seaman varsity girls head to state basketball tournament after unordinary season, three quarantines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Seaman High School girl’s basketball team is headed back to state for the third year in a row. Their journey to get there this year has been anything but ordinary.

Last year at halftime of their quarterfinal game in the state tournament, the Seaman girls found out that the rest of the tournament would not be played due to COVID-19. This year, they’ve worked through three different team quarantines and had to practice on Zoom at times.

Head coach Matt Tinsley said he thinks the trials they’ve worked through say a lot about his team.

“We got hit with a 14 day quarantine then a 10 day quarantine throughout the season and all these cancellations,” Tinsley said. “We kind of feel like our back was against the wall but I feel like life challenges you at times to see if what you want is really worth fighting for and it is something that we wanted.”

Raigan Kramer, a Seaman senior, said that she’s learned to appreciate the game since you never know what is going to happen with COVID.

“We started learning that like you never know what’s going to happen with COVID. I think just appreciating the game and the chances that we were given is what helped us towards the post season.”

Tomorrow, Seaman plays Salina Central in the quarterfinal matchup of the state tournament.