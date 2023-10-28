SALINA (KSNT) – The Vikings are bringing home a state championship trophy.

Seaman beat St. Thomas Aquinas in the championship match Saturday morning in straight sets. Seaman won the first match 25-19 and the second 25-22.

The Vikings also beat Maize South in the semifinals. In fact, Seaman volleyball didn’t lose a match in the state tournament in Salina.

The squad includes several impressive players, including Villanova commit Reagan McGivern.

The championship win comes after SHS finished fourth in the state in 2022.