TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seaman volleyball’s Reagan McGivern is DI bound.

She’s taking her volleyball skills to Villanova. As a middle blocker, Reagan says she’s good at reading opposing hitters, but she’s even bigger on leadership and loving her teammates. That’s why she chose to join the ‘Nova Wildcats. She felt the love from the coaches, even when sitting in the stands.

“Everyone talks about, you know, you go on all these visits and it just feels like home,” McGivern said. “We were watching them play and I leaned over to my mom up in the stands, and I was like, ‘This it it.’ So, I think that gut feeling of ‘this is where I’m supposed to be’ is the biggest thing that I just didn’t quite get at other schools.”

Reagan and the coaches have a common vision, which isn’t always easy to see so clearly.

“[Villanova head coach] Coach Josh, his main coaching philosophy is Volleyball comes second, but building relationships and training me to be the best I can be after my four years is his No. 1 thing. I think I’m not only going to leave Villanova, hopefully, a really good volleyball player, but an even better person.”

However, there’s one reason Reagan chose Villanova that triumphs the staff and her gut-feeling.

“I love that it’s a catholic university,” she said. “I think faith was the biggest determination to me in why I chose it.”

Reagan chose Villanova instead of Georgia Southern, Yale, Mississippi State and others. She also credits Seaman High School for helping her develop into the athlete she is.

“Sports is almost the big face of Seaman,” McGivern said. “…There’s so much support here and everyone’s just pushing each other to do their best, and everyone’s just so happy for athletes here.”