TECUMSEH (KSNT) – Deacon Pomeroy couldn’t wait to announce his commitment to Cowboy baseball.

The early signing period for the class of 2024 is open, but Pomeroy can’t put pen to paper yet. As a junior, he had to wait to officially sign. However, he’s made his commitment to Oklahoma State baseball known.

The Shawnee Heights catcher/third baseman took his visit in late September and loved the facilities, players, coaches and the vision they have for him. He says Oklahoma State’s players are known for their big home runs, and he wants to be one of them.

“I feel like they’re consistently ranked top-25 in the country, and they always have a chance to fight for a College World Series appearance and a national championship,” Pomeroy said. “Seeing that, and growing up with that being my dream, especially just to play Power 5 baseball, I just thought Oklahoma State was the right choice for me.”

Pomeroy is a two-time all-conference honoree at Shawnee Heights. He also plays for the Royals scout team, which has games across the country.

“Without the help of [the Royals scout team] and their organization, I don’t think any of this is possible,” Pomeroy said.

With two seasons of high school baseball still to play, Pomeroy is ready to play freely.

“I think it takes pressure off my shoulders,” he said. “It’s easier to breathe, as people say, but there’s still more work than ever that has to be done to get playing time [at Oklahoma State].”