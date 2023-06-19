TOPEKA (KSNT) – When it comes to star football players, quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers quickly come to mind. It’s easy to forget the big men battling on the line.

To give the linemen the opportunity to be the stars for the night, Shawnee Heights High School hosts the “Battle of the Bigs.”

“These kids that play the line, they don’t get their name in the newspaper,” Shawnee Heights football coach Jason Swift said, “…but they determine a lot of football games.”

Schools from across Topeka and Kansas City areas traveled to Shawnee Heights Monday night to take part in the event.

“If a quarterback has success or a running back runs for a long distance or scores a touchdown, it’s a big part of what the linemen do,” Swift said.

Players compete individually in events, but have team scores are also kept for groups with multiple linemen competing.

The events the linemen participated in include:

185-pouund bench press

Medicine ball toss

Sled pull

Sled push

Pro agility

Obstacle course

Pass rush drill

Tire flip

40-yard scoop and score

Football players from Shawnee Heights, Washburn Rural, Topeka West and others were all in attendance.