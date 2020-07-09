Shawnee Heights honors senior baseball players

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee heights high school’s baseball program had nine seniors whose season was cut short due to coronavirus.

Wednesday night, they took some steps to make that right.

Six of them are playing baseball in college, so they started the evening with their signing day, where those six put pen to paper and solidified their future, but the day was just getting started.



They then hit the field for their senior ceremony and walk with their parents, the normal final home game tradition, just a few months later than expected. And wrapped it up with the game they love, a seven-inning exhibition between the seniors and other classes, with some live pitching and some from the machine.



Getting one last opportunity to where “T-birds” on their chest was certainly special

“We were ready to go this year, we had dreams of going to state but after the COVID hit, it felt like we needed this, you know, one last reunion before we leave, we didn’t want to leave with nothing, you know? So, we were able to put this together and it was great for us,” Dawson Durkes, who’s headed to Los Medanos (CA) college, said.

“It’s pretty amazing actually getting all my teammates and guys out here after unfortunately not being able to have our season out here, it’s a great time and a great experience,” Barton college commit Shaun Gomez said.

The players heading to college are as follows:

Caleb Brown – Kansas City Kansas Community College

Dawson Durkes – Los Medanos College

Devon Richardson – Ottawa University

Ethan Haufler – Barton County Community College

Jaden Zimmerman – Benedictine College

Shaun Gomez – Barton County Community College