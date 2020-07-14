Shrine Bowl presents ones more opportunity for area football stars

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While most of the area’s top high school football seniors are playing for the East team in Saturday’s Shrine Bowl, Riley County’s Garrett Harmison and Manhattan’s Tyce Hoover are playing for the West team.

“It’s really cool just to go out there and represent the city of Manhattan just one last time, wear the stripe and the M on the helmet, just have fun,” said Manhattan’s Tyce Hoover.

“This is probably going to be my last time playing football probably ever,” added Riley County’s Garrett Harmison.

Even though the pair are playing for the West, that doesn’t change much.

“Most of the guys that I played against in high school are all on the East, so it’s just like another Friday night game,” said Hoover.

“It is but I get to meet a lot of new guys,” said Harmison.

And both players are fitting in well with their new teammates.

“I had the opportunity to have both of those guys on the phone over the course of this spring to make sure they were excited to be a part of our team and, man, they’ve been gungho and have represented themselves well,” said West head coach Tommy Beason.

As standouts at their respective schools, they both have plenty of memories.

“Definitely knocking Silver Lake out of the playoffs two years in a row, but having fun with my friends. I think that’s what I’ll always remember,” said Harmison.

“Definitely the Silver Trophy game (Junction City) senior year, that was a big one, just the emotion of that one winning by that last-second field goal,” added Hoover.

And now it’s about making one more memory on Saturday.

“It means everything,” said Harmison.

“When they gave me the call about participating I jumped on it,” added Hoover.