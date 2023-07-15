HAYS, KS. (KSNT)- The 50th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl was a thriller.

The annual East versus West summer football game made up of some of the top recent high school football graduates did not disappoint. The game went down to the wire.

The West team ultimately got a huge stop late in the game to seal the 21-20 win. If an exciting game wasn’t enough, the night was extra special with legendary running back Barry Sanders in attendance. Sanders was inducted into the Kansas Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame just before kickoff.

Many players from Northeast Kansas contributed. Holton’s Matthew Lierz delivered some big hits, as he always seems to do. Manhattan’s Keenan Schartz and St. Marys’ Keller Hurla both threw for touchdown passes.

Plus, Rock Creek’s Ethan Burgess was impressive and Council Grove’s Ethan Burton recovered a fumble.

The 27 Sports team was in attendance. 27 Sports reporter Landon Reinhardt not only spoke one-on-one with Barry Sanders, but also talked with players after the game and reported live twice in Saturday 10 p.m. newscast.

The 27 Sports team was also in Arlington, Texas for Big 12 Media Days. For more local sports coverage click here.