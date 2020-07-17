Shrine Bowl staff prepare for changes in upcoming game

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — As teams get ready for the Kansas Shrine Bowl on Saturday, things are going to look a little different and the players aren’t the only ones having to change their ways.

While football is the main priority, trainers and managers are taking steps to keep their players safe.

Despite the high heat expected, all staff will be wearing gloves and masks while also limiting the items that the players come into contact with.

“Normally our players can grab their own water bottles and at this point we’re not allowing them to,” said Marissa Dorsey a team athletic trainer. “So anyone who comes up for water we are handing it to them.”

While being in masks can be hot, everyone agrees that being back on the field is worth it. Especially after not seeing sports all spring.

“Being graduated in May and then turning around and having sports canceled on us,” Dorsey said. “As an athletic training student previously it’s one of those things where your senior year gets taken away from you. And along with these boys, their senior year got taken from them.”

The Shrine Bowl will take place this Saturday, July 18 at 7 p.m. at Hummer Sports Park. The game will be streamed on the Shrine Bowl’s YouTube page.