Signing Day: Area athletes staying local

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – November 11th is signing day, and several local athletes are staying in the area as they take their skills to the next level.

Kansas State Baseball

Kevin Mannell, Seaman HS, Topeka

Andrew Rantz, Shawnee Heights HS, Topeka

Kansas Baseball

Tyler Gerety, Nemaha Central HS, Sabetha

Kansas Softball

Olivia Bruno, Washburn Rural, Topeka

Washburn Softball

Ellington Hogle, Silver Lake HS, Silver Lake

Emporia State Softball

Sophia Rockhold, Oskaloosa HS, Oskaloosa

Gracie Rabe, Rossville HS, Rossville

Emporia State Soccer

Riley Cowan, Seaman HS, Topeka

