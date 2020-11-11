Signing Day: Area athletes staying local

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – November 11th is signing day, and several local athletes are staying in the area as they take their skills to the next level.
Kansas State Baseball
Kevin Mannell, Seaman HS, Topeka
Andrew Rantz, Shawnee Heights HS, Topeka
Kansas Baseball
Tyler Gerety, Nemaha Central HS, Sabetha
Kansas Softball
Olivia Bruno, Washburn Rural, Topeka
Washburn Softball
Ellington Hogle, Silver Lake HS, Silver Lake
Emporia State Softball
Sophia Rockhold, Oskaloosa HS, Oskaloosa
Gracie Rabe, Rossville HS, Rossville
Emporia State Soccer
Riley Cowan, Seaman HS, Topeka