SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – Isaac Mountain is a national champion at 18 years old.

Mountain’s club volleyball team, High Flyers, won the 2022 USA Volleyball boys’ junior national championship in Las Vegas, losing one game, then going 5-0.

However, being on one of boys’ volleyball’s biggest stages is a tough journey in Kansas, where competitive boys’ volleyball is hard to come by. Mountain plays with the High Flyers in Lincoln, Nebraska. He drives to Lincoln once per week, and two times per week during the summer.

“We played [High Flyers] once in nationals, and they were decent,” Mountain said. “They were kind of close by, which helped, but we just wanted to get more competitive and wanted to play at a higher level. I knew this team was capable of that.”

All of the hard work, gas and miles on his car are worth it.

“The main thing I learned in Vegas was that every point matters, and that even off the court, every moment matters,” Mountain said.

There were about 100 teams the High Flyers had to beat or finish ahead of to make it to the nationals. Qualifying tournaments in Chicago and other cities began early in the year. High Flyers finished in the top eight in the Chicago tournament, automatically qualifying them for Nationals.

This isn’t it for Mountain. He will continue his volleyball career at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the fall.

“The coach contacted me, and he said ‘Oh, I saw you play at this place. I’d like you on the team,'” Mountain said. “We talked. He told me about the organization and it felt like a really good fit.”