Silver Lake postpones football season for two weeks

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – Silver Lake is postponing its high school football season for two weeks. That includes this Friday’s home game against Rock Creek.

The district shared the following on its Facebook page:

Dear Silver Lake Students, Parents, and Community,

We have all become accustomed to the quickly changing landscape of the school and activities environment. We are currently in a situation where there have been a few positive cases of COVID-19 in the district. Due to our requirement to contact trace we are in a situation where the majority of our high school football staff, and possibly some high school football athletes will need to quarantine following the KDHE guidelines.

If your high school football athlete needs to quarantine you will be notified tomorrow.

This will require us to postpone our high school football season for the next two weeks and focus on making sure we are all healthy and ready to return to the field safely for the remainder of the season.

All other fall activities will continue as scheduled.

We continue to monitor all students and coaching/teaching staff very closely and at this time we are not aware of any new cases in the district.

Thank You