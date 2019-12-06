Silver Lake’s Cobb signs with North Texas

SILVER LAKE, KS (KSNT) – Silver Lake’s Lexi Cobb signed her national letter of intent to play softball at North Texas. For Cobb, the chance to play division 1 softball is the opportunity of a lifetime.
“It’s every little girl’s dream that plays softball and I made it and it gives me chills to think about how exciting it’s going to be and how fun,” Cobb told KSNT Sports. “I know it’s going to be hard work, but I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a really big campus, about 40,000 students, so it’s a lot bigger than Silver Lake obviously, but it felt like home.”