MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 03: Quarterback Skylar Thompson #10 of the Kansas State Wildcats warms up, prior to a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 3, 2020 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State will play another game without its starting quarterback.

“He’s doing more things,” Head coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday. “Maybe later in the week, we’ll have a better understanding, but right now I’m going to say no. It’ll be Will [Howard] and Jaren [Lewis].”

K-State is sticking to its original return goal for Thompson, which is the Iowa State game Oct. 16.