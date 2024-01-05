TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some area schools are canceling their boy’s and girls’ basketball games due to wintry weather conditions.

Topeka

Highland Park vs. Atchison – Canceled.

Topeka High School vs. Emporia High School – Canceled.

Shawnee Heights vs. Lansing – Still playing at home.

Washburn High School vs. Hayden – Still playing an away game.

Manhattan

Manhattan High School Vs. Junction City High School – Still playing at home.

Emporia

Emporia High School vs. Topeka High School – Canceled.

Wamego

Wamego High School vs. Concordia – Canceled.

If you live in Northeast Kansas and your school has canceled its games for tonight, please let us know by clicking here. You can also watch our Closings & Delays page for the most recently shared closures.

