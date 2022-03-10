TOPEKA (KSNT)- Special Olympics Kansas is in search of volunteer help for their state basketball tournament in Topeka on Saturday, March 12.

The games will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Washburn Rural Middle School and Washburn Rural High School. Many spots the organization is still looking to fill are for a 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. shift.

“We need lots of volunteers to make this event a huge success for our athletes,” the Special Olympics said on their volunteer signup page.

Volunteers ages 12 and older are accepted. All volunteers will receive a free volunteer t-shirt. Volunteers will be given necessary supplies for the event.

Anyone interested in volunteering can click here to signup or receive more information.