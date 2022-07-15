KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Sporting Kansas City’s Kortne Ford is suspended for 10 league games and fined 20% of his annual salary for violating the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Policy, the MLS announced Friday.

Ford tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The 10-game suspension began July 13. During the term of the suspension, he also cannot participate in exhibition games, scrimmages or tournaments, including Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup games.



Ford will be eligible to play again beginning with the September 13 game against D.C. United.