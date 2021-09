KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – SEPTEMBER 13: Johnny Russell (C) of Sporting Kansas City celebrates his second half goal against the Minnesota United at Children’s Mercy Park on September 13, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Sporting KC signed forward Johnny Russell to a new contract through 2023, with an option for 2024.

The Captain is staying right here. #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/XlAZwpyQH5 — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) September 30, 2021

Russell is one of two MLS players with 30 goals and 30 assists in the regular season since 2018. He is seventh in Sporting history for goals (33) and assists (30) in the regular season.

Russell and Sporting will continue their race for first place Sunday. Houston Dynamo FC visit Children’s Mercy Park for a 3 p.m. match.