KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – NOVEMBER 28: Johnny Russell #7 of Sporting Kansas City scores on a penalty kick during the 1st half of the Major League Soccer Playoff game against Real Salt Lake at Children’s Mercy Park on November 28, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- Sporting Kansas City’s season ended on Sunday with a gut wrenching last second loss to Real Salt Lake.

RSL beat Sporting 2-1 with a goal in the 91st minute of extra time. Sporting lead 1-0 at half time. Real Salt Lake tied it in the 71st minute.

Sporting’s only goal of the game came from Jonny Russell’s penalty kick in the 24th minute.

RSL will advance to face Portland in the MLS playoffs semifinals.