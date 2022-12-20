ST. MARYS (KSNT) – St. Marys high school star athlete Keller Hurla has committed to play football at Washburn, Hurla shared on Twitter Tuesday night.

Hurla will play quarterback for the Ichabods. He led St. Marys to its first-ever state title in the fall.

Over Hurla’s high school football career he amassed 51 passing touchdowns and 37 rushing touchdowns. He finished with 2,656 passing yards and 1,272 rushing yards as a senior.

Hurla is an all-state athlete in four sports: football, basketball, track and golf.