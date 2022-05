(KSNT) – State baseball, softball and soccer continued Friday with area teams playing all over the state in each sport.

Topeka High softball and Mission Valley baseball both became state champions. Scores from area teams in action can be found below.

The state meet for track and field also began Friday. Multiple area athletes advanced to the finals on Saturday. Hayden High School senior Tanner Newkirk set a new 4A record in the 3,200 meter run.

BASEBALL

2A/1A:

SEMIFINALS:

MISSION VALLEY 14

VALLEY FALLS 4

CHAMPIONSHIP:

MISSION VALLEY 5

LITTLE RIVER 4

6A:

Quarterfinals begin on Saturday in Fort Scott. Manhattan will play Blue Valley Northwest at 11:00 a.m. Washburn Rural will play Derby at 5:45.

SOFTBALL

6A:

SEMIFINALS:

DERBY 0

WASHBURN RURAL 2

WICHITA NORTHWEST 0

TOPEKA HIGH 10

CHAMPIONSHIP:

TOPEKA HIGH 2

WASHBURN RURAL 1

5A:

SEAMAN 3

BASEHOR-LINWOOD 4

4A:

SEMIFINALS:

BISHOP MIEGE 6

WAMEGO 5

3A:

SEMIFINALS:

FRONTENAC 10

SANTA FE TRAIL 0

ROSSVILLE 3

PRAIRIE VIEW 4

2A/1A:

SEMIFINALS:

MISSION VALLEY 5

BROOKEVILLE-ELL SALINE 1

CENTRAL HEIGHTS 2

TROY 3

CHAMPIONSHIP:

MISSION VALLEY 6

TROY 4

SOCCER

4-1A:

SEMIFINALS:

CAIR PARAVEL 2

BUHLER 1

6A:

SEMIFINALS:

OLATHE NORTHWEST 2

WASHBURN RURAL 3

MANHATTAN 1

BLUE VALLEY WEST 5