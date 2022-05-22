NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- A number of area teams will compete in the state tournament in a variety of spring sports this week.

State soccer, baseball, softball and track and field all conclude their spring seasons on Saturday, May 28. Soccer quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday.

Baseball and softball will play quarterfinals Thursday. All three sports will have semifinals Friday and the state title games on Saturday. A look at area teams remaining, including when and where they’ll play can be seen below. All information below is from KSHSAA.

The state track and field meet will be held at Cessna Stadium in Wichita. State track begins Friday, May 27 and concludes Saturday, May 28.

Each of the semifinals games for softball and baseball will be held in the same location as the quarterfinals. 6A soccer semifinals and finals will be played in Olathe, while 5A soccer semifinals and finals will be in Wichita and 4-1A soccer semifinals and finals will take place at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.

For more information fans can click here to visit the KSHSAA website.

STATE BASEBALL

6A Quarterfinals: May 26 at La Roche Baseball Complex- Fort Scott

-2-seed Manhattan (19-3) vs 7-seed Blue Valley Northwest (14-8) at 11:00 a.m.

-4-seed Washburn Rural (17-5) vs 5-seed Derby (16-6) at 5:45 p.m.

5A Quarterfinals: May 26 at Eck Stadium- Wichita

-1-seed Seaman (20-2) vs 8-seed St. Thomas Aquinas (13-9) at 11:00 a.m.

-7-seed Shawnee Heights (13-9) vs 2-seed Bishop Carrol (18-4) at 3:30 p.m.

4A Quarterfinals: May 26 at Dean Evans Stadium- Salina

-3-seed Clay Center (16-4) vs 6-seed Paola (14-7) at 5:45 p.m.

3A Quarterfinals May 26 at Tointon Family Stadium- Manhattan

-6-seed Sabetha (15-7) vs 3-seed Columbus (20-2) at 5:45 p.m.

2A/ 1A Quarterfinals May 26 at Great Bend Sports Complex- Great Bend

-2-seed Mission Valley (20-1) vs 7-seed Remington (15-8) at 3:30 p.m.

-3-seed Valley Falls (19-3) vs 6-seed West Elk (17-6) at 5:45 p.m.

STATE SOFTBALL

6A Quarterfinals: May 26 at Shawnee Mission District Softball Complex- Shawnee

-1-seed Washburn Rural (21-1) vs 8-seed Blue Valley (13-9) at 10 a.m.

-3-seed Topeka High (19-3) vs 6-seed Olathe North (18-4) at 4:45 p.m.

5A Quarterfinals: May 26 at Wilkins Stadium- Wichita

-7-seed Seaman (17-5) vs 2-seed Basehor Linwood (22-0) at 3:00 p.m.

4A Quarterfinals: May 26 at Bill Burk Complex- Salina

-1-seed Wamego (21-1) vs 8-seed Rock Creek (16-2) at 5 p.m.

-7-seed Clay Center (15-5) vs 2-seed Clearwater (21-1) at 5 p.m.

3A Quarterfinals May 26 at Twins Oak Complex- Manhattan

-8-seed Santa Fe Trail (22-1) vs 1-seed Hoisington (22-1) at 5 p.m.

-3-seed Council Grove (21-2) vs 6-seed Rossville (20-3) at 7 p.m.

STATE SOCCER

Quarterfinals: May 24

-Washburn Rural (15-2-1) vs Wichita Northwest (10-6-2): 6:00 p.m. at Washburn Rural

-Manhattan (14-3-1) vs Garden City (12-5-1): 6:00 p.m. at Manhattan

-CairParavel Latin School (14-3-0) vs Hayden (10-6-1): 4:30 p.m. at Bettis Sports Park (Topeka)