NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – Baseball and softball teams in Northeast Kansas competed for a State title Friday.

Wamego and Rossville softball both won the state championship. It’s the first state title for the Dawgs since 2000. Meanwhile, Wamego gets its second in three years.

Final scores for all softball games:

MCPHERSON 0

WAMEGO 1

SANTA FE TRAIL 0

ROSSVILLE 2

OLATHE WEST 10

WASHBURN RURAL 0

MCLOUTH 3

ST. MARYS 0

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 3

GODDARD-EISENHOWER 4 (Semifinals)

Final baseball scores:

COLUMBUS 10

SANTA FE TRAIL 0 (Semifinals)