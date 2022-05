(KSNT) – Highlights and scores from high school State baseball and softball quarterfinals.

SOFTBALL

ROSSVILLE 12

COUNCIL GROVE 0

SANTA FE TRAIL 4

HOISINGTON/CENTRAL PLAINS 1

BLUE VALLEY 0

WASHBURN RURAL 10

OLATHE NORTH 0

TOPEKA HIGH 6

ROCK CREEK 3

WAMEGO 8

CLAY CENTER 6

CLEARWATER 7

SPEARVILLE 0

MISSION VALLEY 9

BASEBALL

SABETHA 4

COLUMBUS 3

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 10

SEAMAN 9

SILVER LAKE 8

ROSSVILLE 36

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 10

BISHOP CARROLL 2

PAOLA 5

CLAY CENTER 0

REMINGTON 0

MISSION VALLEY 10

WEST ELK 1

VALLEY FALLS 4