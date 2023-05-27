WICHITA (KSNT) – At the largest high school track meet in the nation in Wichita, Kansas, northeast Kansas represented itself well at the 2023 state championships.

Axtell even won the 1A boys’ team championship.

Here’s which athletes took home gold medals:

100m:

3A Boys – Ethan Burton – Council Grove

4A Boys – Finn Dunshee – Hayden

5A Boys – Tre Richardson – Highland Park

110m hurdles:

3A Boys – Kael Gorski – Perry-Lecompton

200m:

3A Boys – Ethan Burton – Council Grove

300m hurdles:

4A Boys – Jake Muller – Hayden

400m:

6A Girls – Harli Omli – Manhattan

6A Boys – Tanner Dowling-Burnett – Manhattan

800m:

1A Boys – Grady Buessing – Axtell

1600m:

1A Boys – Grady Buessing – Axtell

3200m:

5A Boys – Jackson Esquibel – Shawnee Heights

4x100m:

4A Boys – Hayden

6A Boys – Manhattan

4x400m:

4A Boys – Hayden

4x800m:

1A Boys – Axtell

4A Boys – Wamego

High Jump:

1A Girls – Raegan Becker – Centralia

4A Girls – Ayla Klingenberg – Rock Creek

Long Jump:

5A Boys – Tre Richardson – Highland Park

Triple Jump:

5A Boys – Alesecio Batson – Topeka West

Javelin:

3A Boys – Landon Boss – Osage City

Full meet results can be found here.