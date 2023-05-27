WICHITA (KSNT) – At the largest high school track meet in the nation in Wichita, Kansas, northeast Kansas represented itself well at the 2023 state championships.
Axtell even won the 1A boys’ team championship.
Here’s which athletes took home gold medals:
100m:
3A Boys – Ethan Burton – Council Grove
4A Boys – Finn Dunshee – Hayden
5A Boys – Tre Richardson – Highland Park
110m hurdles:
3A Boys – Kael Gorski – Perry-Lecompton
200m:
3A Boys – Ethan Burton – Council Grove
300m hurdles:
4A Boys – Jake Muller – Hayden
400m:
6A Girls – Harli Omli – Manhattan
6A Boys – Tanner Dowling-Burnett – Manhattan
800m:
1A Boys – Grady Buessing – Axtell
1600m:
1A Boys – Grady Buessing – Axtell
3200m:
5A Boys – Jackson Esquibel – Shawnee Heights
4x100m:
4A Boys – Hayden
6A Boys – Manhattan
4x400m:
4A Boys – Hayden
4x800m:
1A Boys – Axtell
4A Boys – Wamego
High Jump:
1A Girls – Raegan Becker – Centralia
4A Girls – Ayla Klingenberg – Rock Creek
Long Jump:
5A Boys – Tre Richardson – Highland Park
Triple Jump:
5A Boys – Alesecio Batson – Topeka West
Javelin:
3A Boys – Landon Boss – Osage City
Full meet results can be found here.