NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- State wrestling took place all over Kansas last week/weekend.
Several athletes, and teams as a whole, brought home hardware.
BOYS
From a team perspective: Manhattan High School finished fourth, and Washburn Rural finished sixth in 6A. Clay Center finished fifth in 4A. Sabetha finished third in the 3-1A class.
State individuals champions on the boys’ side included:
- Caleb Hutchinson wins 6A 106, Manhattan
- Easton Broxterman wins 6A 113, Washburn Rural
- Landen Kocher-Munoz wins 6A 120, Washburn Rural
- Jameal Agnew wins 6A 132, Manhattan
- Xerarch Tungjaroenkul wins 5A 150, Emporia
- Brett Loader wins 4A 165, Clay Center
- Luke Young wins 4A 285, Clay Center
GIRLS
Teams of note: Washburn Rural wins 6-5A. Shawnee Heights finished fourth in 6-5A. Rossville finished second in 4-1A. Santa Fe Trail finished fourth in 4-1A.
- Bre Villanueva wins 6-5A 115, Junction City
- Sage Rosario wins 6-5A 155, Manhattan
- Holly Thacher wins 4-1A 105, Oskaloosa
- Kendra Hurla wins 4-1A 120, Rossville
- Gabirellle Copps wins 4-1A 125, Clay Center
- Allison King wins 4-1A 155, Oskaloosa
Did we miss your favorite team/athlete in our viewing area? Let us know at producers@ksnt.com!