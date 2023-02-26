NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- State wrestling took place all over Kansas last week/weekend.

Several athletes, and teams as a whole, brought home hardware.

BOYS

From a team perspective: Manhattan High School finished fourth, and Washburn Rural finished sixth in 6A. Clay Center finished fifth in 4A. Sabetha finished third in the 3-1A class.

State individuals champions on the boys’ side included:

Caleb Hutchinson wins 6A 106, Manhattan

Easton Broxterman wins 6A 113, Washburn Rural

Landen Kocher-Munoz wins 6A 120, Washburn Rural

Jameal Agnew wins 6A 132, Manhattan

Xerarch Tungjaroenkul wins 5A 150, Emporia

Brett Loader wins 4A 165, Clay Center

Luke Young wins 4A 285, Clay Center

GIRLS

Teams of note: Washburn Rural wins 6-5A. Shawnee Heights finished fourth in 6-5A. Rossville finished second in 4-1A. Santa Fe Trail finished fourth in 4-1A.

Bre Villanueva wins 6-5A 115, Junction City

Sage Rosario wins 6-5A 155, Manhattan

Holly Thacher wins 4-1A 105, Oskaloosa

Kendra Hurla wins 4-1A 120, Rossville

Gabirellle Copps wins 4-1A 125, Clay Center

Allison King wins 4-1A 155, Oskaloosa

Did we miss your favorite team/athlete in our viewing area? Let us know at producers@ksnt.com!