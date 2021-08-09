Indoor football coming to Topeka in 2022

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Indoor football is coming to Topeka next year.

Stormont Vail Events Center, working together with Visit Topeka and the Shawnee County Commission, announced the plans for a new indoor arena football team on Monday.

The yet-to-be-named team will play in the Champions Indoor League beginning in February 2022. Six weekend home games will be hosted in Topeka along with the chance for two more post-season games. Overall, there will be 12 games with the season ending in early June.

The team will be part of the Champions Indoor Football league. CIF also has teams in Wichita and Dodge City. Arena football is known as a more fast-paced, high-scoring style of football.

You have the chance to pick the team’s name with a “Name the Team” contest. You can submit your name ideas at this link. If you win, you’ll receive a merchandise package, as well as be involved in planning team promotions.