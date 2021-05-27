Storms suspend Kansas’ track & field championship for high schoolers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Severe weather has suspended the state track and field championship meet for the time being, according to the Kansas State High School Activities Association Thursday.
The supervisory board over the state’s high school sports said it was keeping an eye on a storm moving in from the southwest, and would give another update at 10:15 a.m.
KSHSAA sent another update at 10:12 that kept it suspended once again until 11 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates, and visit KSNT’s weather page for more information on local weather.