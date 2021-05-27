Storms suspend Kansas’ track & field championship for high schoolers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Severe weather has suspended the state track and field championship meet for the time being, according to the Kansas State High School Activities Association Thursday.

The supervisory board over the state’s high school sports said it was keeping an eye on a storm moving in from the southwest, and would give another update at 10:15 a.m.

The state track and field championship meet will remain suspended. The next update will be made at approximately 10:15. We are monitoring the storm moving in from the southwest! — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) May 27, 2021

KSHSAA sent another update at 10:12 that kept it suspended once again until 11 a.m.

The state track and field meet will remain suspended pending word from the national weather service. We will make an announcement at 11:00 with the starting time for track events and field events. — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) May 27, 2021

